Dads, Father's Day gifts, and saving money at the gym

June is the month for dads. We honor them by celebrating Father’s Day on June 18.
So with that in mind, in this column, we asked hardware store personnel to share their ideas for tools and other equipment that would be an ideal gift for your father.
COOL TOOLS FOR DIY DADS
If your Dad is a DIY (do it yourself) kind of guy, why not get him something for his tool shed or workspace for Father’s Day? Need some help deciding on a gift? Read on and see what our hardware experts suggest.
“Ego lawnmowers, chainsaws, string trimmers, and leaf blowers would be great choices, since they are all battery powered,” recommended Colleen Foisy, the store manager of Caligari’s Ace Hardware in Lenox. “If your father already has a battery, the cost would be less. Also, you could receive a MassSave rebate."
Looking for a unique and useful gift?
"Consider a Milwaukee rolling tool storage box that connects with other packout components,” Foisy suggested. This box lets your father store his tools and enables him to easily move them from place-to-place since it’s on wheels.
Also on Foisy’s list: a Yeti cooler, or for those on a strict budget, a Yeti water bottle.
Caligari’s Ace “June Red Hot Buys” sales promotion runs through June 27, so the store also has grills and other items on sale. Grill assembly and delivery are free for Ace Rewards members and membership in this group is free. Ace members will also find many discounts throughout the store. You can check out these and other sales promotions in person or at https://caligarihardware.com/.
If your father is like me, and loses his tools, then you may want to take cashier Amanda Crosby's advice at A.W. Baldwin True Value in West Stockbridge. She suggests buying your dad missing flashlights or screwdrivers.
Crosby also recommended hand tools like hammers or perhaps a power tool made by DeWalt or Milwaukee.
“We also carry fishing supplies,” she said.
Grills are also a perfect gift at this time of the year. As of press time, Crosby's marketing team had not announced any sales promotions, but she recommends checking A.W. Baldwin's Facebook page (https://bit.ly/43agSZ8) or going to the store in person for any updates.
At Aubuchon Hardware in Williamstown, hardware system manager Scott Wascher suggests power equipment or hand tools as a perfect gift for DIY dads. There are several choices so it might be worth visiting the store in person, Information: https://bit.ly/3WC2LcI.
Amy Goddard, the director of marketing for Carr Hardware, recommends outdoor power equipment, especially devices that are battery powered. Carr Hardware also has several other products suited for outdoor living including grills, hammocks and chairs. Available Father's Day sales promotions can be found by either going to Carr Hardware in person or to https://carrhardware.com/.
Does you father have tools scattered around? Kelly Couch, a clerk for Bruce’s Hardware in East Otis, may have a solution.
“Tool belts or a tool box,” might an ideal be an ideal organizing gift, she said. For other gift ideas go to https://bruceshardware.com/.
At Herrington's, marketing manager Allison Neumann recommends an item from a trusted power tool brand like DeWalt, Makita, Festool or Milwaukee, as a perfect Father’s Day gift. If dad is into carpentry or making improvements around the house, Neumann suggests a new circular saw, or a cordless drill, sander, chain saw, or leaf blower. Another possibility is a new Traeger Grill, Weber Grill or Yeti cooler. A gift card is another option. Herrington's has a store in Sheffield, four others in New York state and one in Connecticut. To find the Herrington’s store nearest you, go to https://herringtons.com/.
GYM MEMBERSHIP DEALS
June is the perfect month to tone up your body for the pool or beach. Visit your local Berkshire health club to take advantage of its summer deals.
Planet Fitness is offering a high school summer pass program for students ages 14-19 that allows them to work out free at any of their locations through Aug. 31, according to Sara Rooke, a senior account executive for Regan Communications Group. Planet Fitness has a location in Pittsfield. For details, go to https://www.planetfitness.com.
Lenox Fit Inc. offers deals all year long not just in the summer, according to president Suzanne Merritt. These include a 10 percent discount for senior citizens on memberships of up to six months; $99 for three month memberships for high school students up to age 18: and a $125 membership for college students up to age 23. There's also a $35 membership for police officers and firefighters. Details may be found at https://www.lenoxfit.com/.
Aimee Marshall, who owns Berkshire Fitness and Wellness Center in Pittsfield, is offering two sales promotions. College students of any age are eligible for a $20 monthly membership that contains no long term commitments. Everyone is eligible for a four month membership that comes with one month free. Information: http://bfwstudio.com/.
RX SAVING TIP
Another possible gift? Men’s care products, which also come with Father's Day sales promotions. Two recommendations: Clinique for Men (https://bit.ly/43sd3yc) and Harry’s (https://bit.ly/3qiFG2P).