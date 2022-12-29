BENNINGTON, Vt. — Kevin Dailey, the vice president of administration and chief human resources officer at Southwestern Vermont Healthcare, has received the 2022 Dolly Shaw Vermont Human Resources Professional of the Year Award from the Vermont State Council, an affiliate of the Society for Human Resource Management.
The Dolly Shaw Vermont Human Resources Professional of the Year Award recognizes exceptional performance and outstanding achievement by a professional in the field of human resource management. Shaw was one of the founding members of the Vermont Human Resource Association in 1969 and was a force behind growing and sustaining the state’s human resource network over many years.
Dailey, who joined SVHC in January 2015, has been at the center of several groundbreaking solutions at SVHC including the Healthy Homes program, which connected employees with newly renovated homes and favorable financing terms.