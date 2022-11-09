<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Dalton Police Department offering entrance examination Nov. 30

DALTON — The Dalton Police Department will be offering the police officer entrance examination at 3 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Dalton Senior Center, 40 Field St. extension.

The registration deadline is 9 a.m. Nov. 29. Information: publicsafetyllc.com.

