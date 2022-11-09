Dalton Police Department offering entrance examination Nov. 30

DALTON — The Dalton Police Department will be offering the police officer entrance examination at 3 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Dalton Senior Center, 40 Field St. extension.
The registration deadline is 9 a.m. Nov. 29. Information: publicsafetyllc.com.
