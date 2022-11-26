Daltrey Turner to head board of Berkshire Community Diaper Project

PITTSFIELD — Daltrey Turner has been named to succeed Marie Rudden as president of the board of the directors of the Berkshire Community Diaper Project.
Rudden, who founded the Berkshire Community Diaper Project, has served as board president since the organization’s inception in 2014.
Turner has been a board member since the organization began and has played a key role in its growth.
Amber West was recently appointed to be a new member of the board, while Terry Cooper has been elected board secretary.