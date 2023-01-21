Realtor Danielle Giulian joins Sotheby’s Realty in Lenox

LENOX — Realtor Danielle “Dani” Giulian has joined William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty’s brokerage in Lenox.
The Pittsfield resident, who has a background in sales and finance, became a Realtor in 2019 after first entering the industry in a support role four years before.
Giulian serves on the board of directors of the Multiple Listing Service and is a member of the Berkshire County Board of Realtors’ government and affairs committee.
“I am excited to welcome Dani to the firm and to our brokerage, where her passion for real estate and the community will be a key differentiator,” said Stephanie McNair, brokerage manager for William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty in Lenox. “I know our clients throughout the region will benefit significantly from her dedication, organization and highly responsive approach to client service.”