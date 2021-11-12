PITTSFIELD — The 15th annual Holiday Shindy will take place Dec. 11 at Zion Lutheran Church, 74 First St. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the church’s common room. The event features several products from numerous vendors. Attendees will also have the chance to meet and watch local farmers and makers weave, sew, preserve, and whittle.
Admission is $3 for the general public with children under the age of 12 admitted free. Wearing of face masks is required for admission. Additional restrictions may apply as the city of Pittsfield mandates. Information: holidayshindy.com.