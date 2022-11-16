Dating site lists Stockbridge among America’s 'coziest' small towns

STOCKBRIDGE — The town of Stockbridge has been chosen as one of the 170 coziest small towns in America in a study done by MyDatingAdviser.com.
The town is ranked 47th on the list, which also includes four other Massachusetts communities, Elllicotville (30), Rockport (44), Chatham (85) and Martha’s Vineyard (122). The top town on the list is Stockholm, Wis., followed by Stowe, Vt.
The study compared 170 of the coziest small towns in the U.S. across the following categories: weather, food and activities. In addition, it looked at data points like winter temperature, average snowfall, cafes, bakeries, crafts, and bookshops, among other indicators of a cozy small town. The study can be accessed at