Dave Coco took a driver's ed course while studying to be a math teacher. He's still teaching people to drive 50 years later at Dave's Driving School

PITTSFIELD — The year Dave Coco became a driving instructor, Richard Nixon was president, gas cost 36 cents a gallon and the average price of a new car was $3,500, about $44,000 less than it is now.
That was in 1972. A lot of years, miles and inflationary dollars ago.
“I can’t believe it’s gone by so fast,” said Coco, who owns Dave’s Driving School in Pittsfield.
Coco’s seen just about everything the road can offer in a half century of driving instruction. Some things have changed — the vehicles, are much safer than they used to be, he says. But the hazards drivers face? They’re still the same.
So are the methods of instruction. Fifteen years after retiring from a 36-year career as a math teacher in the Pittsfield Public Schools, Coco is still getting behind the wheel helping all-comers. He recently taught some newly arrived Afghan refugees how to drive.
“I think it’s a very important occupation,” he said.
We asked Coco why. This is what he told us.
Q: Why did you become a driving instructor?
A: I went to Central Connecticut State College (now Central Connecticut State University) to become a math teacher. As I was getting closer to my junior year I was able to take some electives. There was a driver’s education course that I could take. It seemed like an interesting course so I took it, and the professor was outstanding. It made me realize how important safe driving was.
Q: So that’s why you decided to purse this as a career?
A: Since I was going to be teaching teenagers math, I realized that staying healthy was very, very important and since someone was going to be (driving) every day of their lives I could have a big influence on saving their lives. Back then as well as now car accidents were the No. 1 cause of death among teenagers. I had a very strong interest in trying to serve the students I’d be teaching in a special way. So I took four courses in it. When I came back to Pittsfield I was able to get a teaching job and they needed a driving instructor, so I took that. I did it after school.
Proposition 2½ forced the termination of a lot of teachers and I was one of them. Having a family to support, I started my own business. Thank God I got called back as a teacher, but it made me nervous that I was going to be terminated again so I kept the business going.
Q: Why is teaching people how to drive so important to you?
A: The most important person in a family is a child. So many accidents occur because they don’t need to happen. They’re unnecessary. You can teach a student to avoid a severe accident.
Q: So what does a driving instructor actually do?
A: When we teach a person how to drive, we teach them to identify potential hazards. We teach them not only to look at what’s in front of your car, but at least 20 seconds ahead of where you’re traveling, so you can pick up potential hazards before you get there.
Q: What do you like the most about your job?
A: What I like the most is helping people. I’m a teacher. I like educating them. I think I’m doing something worthwhile for the community and for their families. I like helping people to succeed.
Q: What’s the hardest thing for a new driver to learn?
A: How to handle intersections. To identify what a pedestrian might do, what a driver might do. You’re dealing with a lot of interaction ... not only handling the vehicle, but also the cognitive part to analyze what the other drivers are doing at the intersection.
Q: What’s the easiest maneuver to learn?
A: Just driving on a country road, moving the car straight ahead. Analyzing the curves and hills. That’s usually the first lesson that we take.
Q: How would you compare the students you have now to the ones when you started?
A: That’s a good question. I haven’t seen much difference in the students. They all want to do a good job. I’ve never had a student that didn’t want to do a good job. They all want to be safe drivers. What I have seen is a difference in driving conditions.
Q: How?
A: I see more aggressive drivers behind me. As soon as the light changes the horn starts blasting, or someone’s right on my back. And it’s not just when I’m teaching driving. It’s when I’m driving my regular car.
The other thing that I see is those scooters around town. I know they are energy efficient, but people go fast. They don’t follow the rules of the road. Instead of going with the flow of traffic they go against it and they make quick turns in front of cars at lights. I’ve seen some very close calls out there.
Q: Cars have changed enormously over the last 50 years. Has that affected the way you teach driving?
A: No, not at all. Most of the driving is dealing with your eyes. You have to understand and identify hazards in the road. You still have to check the blind spots. The cars today are much safer, though.
Q: Who is the hardest student to teach?
A: The one that comes in and is very confident. Sometimes they want to go fast into a turn, they want to go fast as they approach a light. They are aggressive. So we have a technique to teach those kind of students. We have to put them in situations where they have to put the brake on because they’re overdriving.
We put them in a situation where they’re going to make a mistake using a habit that they have developed and that seems to work out well.
Q: Who are the easiest student to teach?
A: Students who have been out with their parents for maybe six or seven hours. They want to learn how to drive. They catch on pretty quickly and they work with their parents after the lesson.
Q: What age was the oldest person you’ve ever taught how to drive?
A: I would say somebody in their late 60s. What happens is that some of them live in a rural community, and their spouse has passed away and there’s a car in the driveway and they need to get around.
Q: Are adults harder to teach than teenagers, or is it the other way around?
A: Adults are harder to teach than teenagers. They’ve developed habits along the way. They don’t take instruction quickly. We have to go over things. Where I take a teenager and explain things once or twice, with an adult it takes a lot of retraining.
They’re a little more afraid with all the things that go on out there. There’s a lot of information that’s coming through that windshield and they’re not used to dealing with it. Teenagers pick that up quickly but older adults take more time to deal with that.
Adults take their time. They’re not in a big hurry. They want to do it right. They don’t take chances. They just want to get to church, the drug store to a friend’s house.
Q: What kind of advice would you give to someone who wanted to be a driving instructor?
A: You want to go into this business for only one reason and that is to save people’s lives. I tell the instructors here that right off the bat. If you’re here just to make money, I understand that and it’s important and you need to do that, but you also have to have the desire to help people drive safely.
Otherwise, don’t go into this business. It’s too dangerous and you will have a negative effect on people’s lives.