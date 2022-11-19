David C. Horan named senior vice president at Pittsfield Cooperative Bank

PITTSFIELD — David C. Horan has joined Pittsfield Cooperative Bank as senior vice president and director of commercial banking. He will be responsible for leading the institution’s commercial banking efforts.
Horan previously served as a market executive at JPMorgan Chase Bank based in Albany, N.Y. His commercial banking career spans three decades.
“On behalf of the entire Co-op team, we are thrilled to announce the hiring of David, whose impressive track record further strengthens our existing team of accomplished veteran bankers.” said bank President and CEO J. Jay Anderson, “We are honored that David has joined us at the Pittsfield Cooperative Bank, and together we anticipate continued success in our commercial banking efforts.”