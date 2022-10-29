David Moresi and Ana Suffish elected to Berkshire Health Systems' board of trustees

PITTSFIELD — David Moresi and Ana Suffish have been elected to three-year terms on Berkshire Health Systems’ board of trustees.
Moresi, a native of North Adams, studied at Union College, graduating with a bachelor of arts degree in 1997. He soon returned to the Berkshires where he embarked on an entrepreneurial career.
In 2000, Moresi established the firm of Moresi & Associates, a diverse real estate management, investment, and development company in North Adams that has redeveloped the NORAD Mill. Moresi has developed numerous small businesses for more than a decade, including the NORAD Toy & Candy Co. and NORAD Café, as well as being a partner in Moresi Real Estate Partners and co-owner of Grazie Italian Ristorante.
Suffish has been the director of the Berkshire Community College Adult English for Speakers of Other Languages Program since January 2018. Prior to her position at BCC, she worked in the Pittsfield Public School system as an English to speakers of other languages (ESOL) tutor for seven years.
A native of the Berkshires and the daughter of two Guatemalan immigrants, Suffish is a graduate of Pittsfield High School and the College of the Holy Cross.