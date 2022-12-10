Dawn Kohanski joins CHP North Adams Family Medicine as family nurse practitioner

NORTH ADAMS — Community Health Programs has expanded its primary care team in North Adams with the addition of family nurse practitioner Dawn Kohanski at CHP North Adams Family Medicine.
Kohanski completed her family nurse practitioner master's degree at the State University of New York Institute of Technology, where she also earned her bachelor's degree in nursing. She also holds a master of science in nursing and health care administration from the University of Phoenix.
Most recently, she was a hospitalist nurse practitioner at Berkshire Medical Center, where she coordinated adult acute care in the hospital setting. She also worked as a family nurse practitioner with Columbia Memorial Health in Cairo, N.Y., caring for patients of all ages. During the early months of COVID-19 in 2020, Kohanski also worked as a temporary ICU nurse practitioner at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.