BENNINGTON, Vt. — Small-business accelerator Lever, of North Adams, has extended the application deadline for its Bennington County Intrapreneur Challenge to Dec. 10.
The first-place finisher will receive $25,000 for an innovative idea that is designed to increase revenue. The winner will be selected by judges at a pitch contest scheduled for March.
The challenge is open to any Bennington County company with more than $500,000 in annual revenue; proposed innovations must be aimed at increasing revenue, not reducing costs.
Lever’s intrapreneur challenges are built for employees within established companies who are “innovating from within,” using entrepreneurial methods on ideas that create new revenue streams.
To apply, visit tinyurl.com/5ahbs25z; information: leverinc.org.