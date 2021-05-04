PITTSFIELD — The deadline to register for Entrepreneurship for All's "Welcome Back Tourism" pitch contest is Thursday. The contest will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. May 20, via Zoom.
Anyone with an idea for a consumer-/tourist-facing business or service in the region is welcome to apply to pitch their idea. Up to eight participants will be chosen. The winner will receive $1,000, and the second-place finisher will receive $750. The third-place finisher and audience favorite each will receive $500.
The top finishers will be selected by a panel of judges and the audience.
Registration: bit.ly/tourismpitch. To view the event, visit bit.ly/EFAattendpitch.