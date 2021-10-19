PITTSFIELD — The deadline for submissions to the Bridging Divides, Healing Communities Youth Film Challenge has been extended to before midnight on Nov. 14, according to the Berkshire Film & Media Collaborative of Western Massachusetts.
Submissions will be judged by a panel of film industry professionals who will award $3,500 in cash prizes, including a $2,000 grand prize. Finalists will be screened at three local venues.
Entrants must be between 14 and 24 years old and reside or attend school in either Berkshire County, Columbia County in New York, northeast Dutchess County in New York, or northwest Litchfield County in Connecticut. Information: info@berkshirefilm.org.