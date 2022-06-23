The deadline for agricultural producers to enroll to receive the 2022 Census of Agriculture from the U.S Department of Agriculture is June 30 at nass.usda.gov/AgCensus. This deadline is for producers who did not receive the 2017 census or receive no other surveys or census documents from the USDA.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will mail ag census survey codes for responding securely online to every known U.S. producer this November. Hard copy questionnaires will follow in December. The census is conducted every five years.
The ag census, conducted for over 180 years, remains the only source of comprehensive and impartial agricultural data for every state and county in the nation. It includes every operation – large or small, urban or rural – from which $1,000 or more of agricultural products are produced and sold, or would normally be produced and sold, in the ag census year.
Information: nass.usda.gov/AgCensus.