Debbie Storie has spent the past 40 years at Baker's Golf. The driving range and mini golf facility is marking its 80th year

LANESBOROUGH — There are plenty of golf courses in the Berkshires, but not a lot of stand-alone golf facilities where someone can go and just sharpen up their game.
One of them is Baker's Golf in Lanesborough, which is marking its 80th anniversary this year. Baker's has two golf ranges and a miniature golf course, which attract a large variety of youngsters and adults.
The owner, Debbie Storie, has run the course for two years but been involved in its operation since the 1980s. We talked with her recently about what it takes to run such a facility.
Q: Do you play golf yourself?
A: Yes. I was just a casual golfer. I used to play in a league once a week for several years but I gave that up a few years back because I'm too busy.
Q: Was it that connection to golf that led you to running the golf center?
A: No, it was through my dad. My dad was looking for a new job. Back in 1983 he knew Mr. Baker (then-owner Malcolm Baker) from coming into Simon's Market, where he used to work. He gave my dad a job here mowing, and I came around and started hanging around. Then a girl who was working in the office went off to college and he asked me if I wanted a job here. I was only 13 years old.
Q: You don't have to tell me your age, but how long ago was that?
A: I've been here 40 years in August. I managed it for maybe 20 years before Mr. Baker passed away in 2020. The driving range originally started in 1943 from a gentleman (Ernie Volin) who had a driving range, but it was in a wetlands area. They used to have a barn on the property but in 1941 it burned down. Then in 1943, he (Volin) asked if he could put a driving range here because of the wetlands, so the Baker family rented the property to him from 1941 to 1968. When he retired Mr. Baker took it over.
Q: Why did you take it over to take it over after Baker died?
A: I've known him almost my whole life. We just got along well working. He was aging and wasn't doing any maintenance or working in the office anymore. When he passed on I took it over. He was like a second father to me. He worked here until he was 92 years old. He was just shy of 94 [when he died].
Q: Have you made any improvements since taking over?
A: We put in a new hitting area. New stalls. We call them bays now, but they used to be all wooden stalls that Mr. Baker put up in 1968. They were starting to get unsafe and falling apart so last year we put in the new structure, a nice steel structure.
Q: Golf courses are mowed constantly. Is it the same at a driving range?
A: We mow it as needed (Baker's driving range has 11 acres). We have two Scags (golf course mowers) that we operate to do that. If one or two of us aren't mowing it could take three or four hours to mow it. One is a 48 inch (width) the other is 72 inches so we can cover a lot of ground with it. We used to use gang mowers (which are pulled by a tractor and are used to mow fairways at golf courses). But I didn't like driving the tractor out there. It was kind of scary.
Q: When did Baker's add mini golf?
A: From what I'm told I believe that started in 1950. I don't know if Mr. Baker did that over when he took over the business, but I know that it was done over in 1993 to the current layout. We're working on new carpeting this year.
Q: What's more popular; mini golf or the driving range?
A: That's really a tough question because it depends on the time of year. When we first open (in April) the driving range is busier. Once school gets out mini-golf is busier and then when school goes back it kind of goes back to the driving range. They kind of balance each other out.
Q: Why do you occasionally have mini golf at night?
A: We play glow-ball. We've been doing that for five or six years now, twice a month from May through August. It's an LED ball. We keep the big overhead lights off. We use our lampposts and kind of decorate them with Christmas lights basically and strobe lights. It's just a fun atmosphere, but I'm surprised. More adults come to that; not kids. It's new. It's different.
Q: Why did you put it in?
A: To generate business. There were times when things weren't going so well so we tried to generate some popularity. We learn as we go about what products work well, what lighting works well. It takes a lot to set it up and break it down.
Q: So how do you maintain a miniature golf course?
A: Basically, mowing, trimming and weeding the flowers. Keeping the carpets clean. You try not to have things that are run down. We try and freshen up the obstacles every few years.
Q: Do you use carpet cleaner?
A: We use a leaf blower.
Q: Where do you get the ideas for the obstacles on the mini golf course?
A: We go to trade shows, get magazines. We went to a trade show in November and there was a company there that carves. We had two new obstacles for this year, but the guy who carves burned his hands so we weren't able to get them this year. We're hoping to get them next year. One is a dinosaur, the other is like a big St. Bernard. They're probably going to be 4 to 5 feet tall.
Q: How do the companies come up with these ideas?
A: There's companies that just specialize in it. They have all kinds of things. They sell a lot of wooden and metal structures but they're kind of on the small side for the poles we use. Many of your miniature golf course are built with architects and they all kind of seem to have the same layout. Ours was just built as they went along.
Q: Architects actually design mini golf courses?
A: Oh yeah. You get those one set designs like Pirates Cove and all that. They're pretty extravagant.
Q: What's the most unusual obstacle you've ever had on the mini golf course?
A: We used to have a merry-go-round with horses on it and then you couldn't buy the horses for them anymore. A lot of things were built specifically for the course. There was a water wheel house, a maple sugar house, a windmill. We used to have one that had bowling pins that went up and down, but it came to where you couldn't buy the parts for it anymore. There's things that we had to phase out just because they were so old.
Q: How long does it take you to collect all the golf balls that are hit on the driving range?
A: We have two people. We each drive a utility cart with a ball picker on it. We usually start two hours before we close then chase everything until everybody's gone. So usually by the time we're closing within a half an hour we're out of here. if people weren't hitting it would take about an hour and a half between the two of us to clear the whole field.
Q: Have you ever been in a cart shagging balls and gotten a direct hit from a golf ball?
A: We're moving targets. Everybody does it. That's half the fun of it.
Q: People actually aim for you when you're out there?
A: Oh, yeah. I get amused. When you're sitting in there and get hit it's kind of like being in a 55-gallon drum.
Q: People hit balls all over the place on a driving range. Where's the most unusual place you've ever found a ball?
A: In the motor of the cart, the utility vehicle. A couple of years ago, on one of the 150-yard signs where the screws hold it in (to the ground) a ball was impacted right on the screw. I had no idea how they did that.
Q: How much longer do you think you're going to do this?
A: I kind of have like a 10-year goal. My hope is to evaluate from there. I'll see how my health is and how physically I'm able to do it because after me I don't think anybody's going to want to do it.
Q: What do you do during the offseason?
A: Relax. As the season gets closer to opening ordering new things that we need. I try to rotate the golf balls every two years to get new ones. I sell the old ones.