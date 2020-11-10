STOCKBRIDGE — Hilary Somers Deely was recently selected to serve as president of the Laurel Hill Association of Stockbridge. Her term begins in January. She succeeds Shelby Marshall, who has served as the association’s president since 2015.
With lifelong roots in the Berkshires, Deely has been engaged with a range of environmental and horticultural organizations, including the Berkshire Botanical Garden, Stockbridge Land Trust, The Trustees of Reservations, Roots Rising, and Naumkeag. She most recently completed a term as president of the Lenox Garden Club.
According to Deely, the association has begun a restoration of Laurel Hill Park and has an ongoing plan for trail maintenance and expanded educational programming.