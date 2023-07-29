Rachel Hailey saw the outdoors industry was not diverse, so she started DEI Outdoors

NORTH ADAMS — When Rachel Hailey worked in outdoor education and recreation, she noticed a problem.
"I saw a real gap between who's represented in the space and who actually wants to participate in the space," the North Adams resident said.
She talked about the lack of diversity during a presentation at a convention for ropes course professionals several years ago.
"After the presentation, people were coming up and they were saying, 'We love what you said and how do we do it? What steps can we take?'" Hailey said. "Outdoor organizations, whether they're conservation organizations or retail or skiing, they all want strategies for how to be more inclusive and have lots of different people feel like they're welcome."
In the fall of 2019, she started DEI Outdoors, a consulting group, to help. The business now has clients all over the country ranging from ski mountains, to outdoor retailers, to conservation groups. They do work both in-person and virtually for clients, and DEI Outdoors has grown from just Hailey to have about 10 employees.
It's grown significantly over the last few years, she said. "It just goes to show the demand for this type of work continues to swell."
The business offers diversity, equity and inclusion consulting for outdoors organizations and businesses. What that looks like depends, Hailey said.
"The work of fostering diversity can feel really scary sometimes to folks," she said, "they're not sure where to start. So we have to meet people where they're where they're at."
DEI Outdoors does trainings and offers audits to see where an organization can improve.
"There's an old narrative that diversity work is something you plug into the HR department once a month, and you've done your quota. But really it's shifting and changing where diversity, equity and inclusion and culture overlap. They're inherently linked, and it's our mission really to work with diversity, equity and inclusion from the ground level, starting with organizational culture."
If they are working at a ski mountain, for example, they look at its internal culture, Hailey said. "What's it like to be an employee there? What's it like to be hired?" she said. "And what's the retention rate for folks? How do people get promoted? Then we'll also look at, how are we doing outreach with communities that you want to attract?"
Hailey is also working on a new DEI Outdoors program that she hopes to launch next summer to bring historically marginalized communities to the Berkshires for outdoors experiences. She wants to bring people to the Berkshires and say, "Look at all these awesome natural resources we have in these beautiful spaces, and do it in a space that feels welcoming, so that folks that don't normally hike or don't normally go kayaking or whatever can have that experience in a way that feels authentic for them."
She's thinking about bringing people from urban areas like New York City and Boston. Growing up first in Roxbury herself, the most Hailey was exposed to the outdoors was her family's backyard garden. Then her family moved to Middleborough, and her mom took a job at a YMCA summer camp and Hailey went as a camper.
"It changed everything," she said. "I realized that being outside was like, I could be free, I could play, I could be adventurous. I didn't have to worry about what people thought of me or what I looked like. It was a game changer for me. I just realized at some point, I wanted to give this to other folks in a way that was really empowering and impactful."