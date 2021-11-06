PITTSFIELD — Joseph DelSoldato has been promoted to vice president/relationship manager for MyBanker at Berkshire Bank.
DelSoldato has over 15 years of experience in relationship management retail banking, and most recently served as manager of Berkshire Bank’s branch on Williams Street in Pittsfield.
In his role as a MyBanker, DelSoldato will provide services to the Berkshire County market that include a single point of contact for banking needs, service and free financial counseling service to help customers navigate through their next big financial life stage.
DelSoldato, a graduate of Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington, holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Westfield State University. He also serves as president of the Berkshire County chapter of Ducks Unlimited and as the treasurer of the Western Mass. Duck Hunters Association.