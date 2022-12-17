Dena Fisher joins board of Community Health Programs

GREAT BARRINGTON — Dena Fisher of Volunteers in Medicine has been named to the board of Community Health Programs.
Fisher, a Great Barrington resident, holds a doctorate in health and social policy from Brandeis University and a master’s degree in social work from New York University.
She earned her undergraduate degree in mathematics and sociology from Queens College in New York. In addition, she holds a post-graduate certification in social and health planning from the Columbia University School of Social Work.
Her professional history includes extensive work with nonprofit organizations, the Peace Corps and nongovernmental organizations in Latin America and the U.S, where she held roles in social work, public health, advocacy and administration.
More recently, she worked with the New Sanctuary Coalition in New York City assisting undocumented immigrants. She now works at Volunteers in Medicine in Great Barrington, providing administrative support and care management for undocumented immigrant patients.