Developer Ian Rasch completes his purchase of the historic Mahaiwe Block in Great Barrington

Developer Ian Rasch recently completed the purchase of the historic three-story Mahaiwe Block in downtown Great Barrington for $3.5 million.

GREAT BARRINGTON — A South County developer now owns the historic Mahaiwe Block in downtown Great Barrington, after paying $3.5 million for the 117-year-old structure on the corner of Main and Castle streets.

Ian Rasch bought the three-story building through 322 Main LLC. He obtained a $5 million mortgage on the Mahaiwe Block with Salisbury Bank and Trust Co. of Lakeville, Conn., according to documents filed at the Southern Berkshire Registry of Deeds.

Rasch did not return a telephone call seeking comment, but in September told The Eagle he planned to add 22 apartments to the 12 that the building contains. Seven of those 12 apartments are occupied. The existing retail spaces are expected to remain the same. The project is expected to be completed in the late fall of 2024.

Built in 1905, the Mahaiwe Block was designed by noted architect Joseph McArthur Vance, who designed the exterior of the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield and Bascom Lodge on the top of Mount Greylock.

The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but needs a lot of work. It has no elevator, handicap accessibility or sprinkler system.

Rasch redeveloped the top of Railroad Street five years ago. He is now transforming the former Berkshire Community College satellite campus on Main Street into 13 apartments and two retail spaces. That project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024. Alander Construction Co., Rasch’s construction firm, purchased the 22,000-square-foot structure for $1.45 million from the BCC Foundation in December 2021.

Tony Dobrowolski can be reached at tdobrowolski@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6224.

