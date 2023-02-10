Developer buys former Greylock Mill in Lee, with plans to turn it into a cannabis facility

LEE — A Midwestern developer has taken sole ownership of the dormant Greylock Mill property on Columbia Street, proposed for use as a cannabis facility.
Lenox Development LLC, associated with developer Eric J. Spirtas of St. Louis, recently bought the former paper mill at a foreclosure auction for $3.7 million, according to documents filed at the Middle Berkshire Registry of Deeds in Pittsfield.
The new owner has to satisfy some town and state requirements before the mill can be used for the cannabis farming and manufacturing.
The new owner had previously owned the property jointly with Leetown Development Inc., an entity associated with California-based Zipbox Corp. the firm that originally proposed an indoor cannabis facility at the 161,000-square foot former paper mill.
Spirtas is president of Niagara Worldwide of St. Louis and Niagara, Wis., which in 2014 bought the vacant Greylock, Columbia and Niagara mills in Lee and Lenox Dale. Spirtas' company had sold the Greylock Mill to California-based Zipbox for $3.8 million in 2019. But Zipbox had trouble securing financing before the COVID-19 pandemic hit three years ago. That caused Zipbox to back out of the deal, and allowed Spirtas back in.
Lenox Development and Leetown Development had jointly held a $3.4 million mortgage on the property. Lenox Development purchased the property outright after the note was foreclosed on, according to registry documents.
Spirtas did not respond to an email seeking comment.
The town of Lee has placed a lien on the property because the town is owed a combined $148,900, according to town tax collector Donna Toomey. The town set up a monthly payment plan in September to collect the back taxes, and had received $8,900 per month through December.
"On the payment plan they've done very well," Toomey said.
In 2020, the Select Board approved a special permit that would allow Spirtas Global LLC to take control of the planned cannabis-cultivation and manufacturing project from Zipbox. But Town Administrator Christopher Brittain said the owners would now have to re-apply for a special permit because the previous document has expired.
Lenox Development LLC would also need to obtain a license from the state's Cannabis Control Commission before it can convert the property into a cannabis operation.