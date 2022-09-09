After loan default, development rights up for auction at two high-end Pittsfield locations

PITTSFIELD — The man behind several Berkshire County residential housing ventures has defaulted on mortgages of two Pittsfield projects. Development rights for both properties will be sold at two separate foreclosure auctions next week.

Two limited liability companies owned by David Ward of LD Associates of Lenox have defaulted on the commercial mortgages obtained for The Pines at Bousquet Mountain, off Dan Fox Drive, and Woodmonte Estates, located off West Street near Berkshire Community College.

Ward developed The Pines at Bousquet Mountain, which is adjacent to Bousquet Mountain Ski Area, but not Woodmonte Estates, which was built by James Maxymillian. The Pines is owned by LD Pines LLC, while Woodmonte Estates is owned by Woodmont Estates SPE, LLC, according to the foreclosure notices. Ward received a special permit from the city of Pittsfield to construct The Pines in 2003.

First Boston Construction Holdings LLC is the holder of both notes, according to the foreclosure notices. Ward did not respond to an email or a phone call seeking comment.

The foreclosure auctions for both properties will take place in Pittsfield on site at each development on Wednesday. The auction for the Pines at Bousquet Mountain is scheduled for 11 a.m. The auction at Woodmonte Estates will follow at 1 p.m. Sullivan & Sullivan Auctioneers of Sandwich is handling both sales.

Woodmonte Estates is a private gated community. The seven remaining lots available at the development will be sold at auction. They range in size from 1.1 acres to 2.6 acres and are located on Westbrook Terrace, Eastbrook Lane and Northbrook Lane, according to the auction documents.

The Pines at Bousquet Mountain is a luxury townhouse community that contains condominiums. The right to develop “multiple units,” in accordance with details laid out in the development’s amended master plan, will be available at the auction, according to the auction documents.

The development’s amended master plan allows condominiums at the site to be built in “phases” that include buildings that contain one or more units. The Pines has 93 units located in 31 buildings; each building contains three units. The total number of units that can be built at The Pines is 117, according to the master plan.

Ward has developed or been involved in several other Berkshire residential developments including Ashmere Landing in Hinsdale, Silver Maple Farm in Dalton, Lenox Landings in Lenox and Barrington Brook in Great Barrington. He is a previous owner of the Lenox Commons commercial complex on Pittsfield Road, and a one-time part owner of the former Cranwell Resort, Spa and Golf Club, which his group purchased for $18 million in July 2015.

His construction company, LD Builders, was fined $15,000 by the state Department of Environmental Protection for violating solid waste management regulations at Ashmere Landing, and a similar amount for violating erosion control measures at Silver Maple Farm.

In 2019, Ward sold Lenox Commons, Lenox Landings and Barrington Brook to a developer from Newton when he owed a combined $7.9 million on those properties to MountainOne Bank. His ownership group sold Cranwell, now known as Miraval Berkshires, to Hyatt for $22 million in January 2017.