<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Devyn Renzi joins CHP nutrition team

Devyn Renzi

Devyn Renzi

GREAT BARRINGTON — Devyn Renzi has joined the Community Health Programs' nutrition team. She sees patients at CHP practices in Pittsfield, Lee and Great Barrington, and is also available via telehealth.

A certified nutrition specialist and licensed dietician, Renzi earned her master’s degree in human nutrition from the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut, and completed a bachelor’s degree in health science at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. She received her associate degree in health science from Berkshire Community College.

As a candidate for certification, Renzi worked with MCLA students and private clients, offering nutrition assessments and nutrition education. She is also a spa coordinator/receptionist at Elle Day Spa.

Renzi also previously worked as a nutrition intern at CHP,  where she developed print materials and helped develop the CHP Nutrition Newsletter. At MCLA, she also served as a mentor to other students pursuing nutrition education.

She is a certified yoga instructor who resides in Pittsfield.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all