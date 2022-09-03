Devyn Renzi joins CHP nutrition team

GREAT BARRINGTON — Devyn Renzi has joined the Community Health Programs' nutrition team. She sees patients at CHP practices in Pittsfield, Lee and Great Barrington, and is also available via telehealth.
A certified nutrition specialist and licensed dietician, Renzi earned her master’s degree in human nutrition from the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut, and completed a bachelor’s degree in health science at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. She received her associate degree in health science from Berkshire Community College.
As a candidate for certification, Renzi worked with MCLA students and private clients, offering nutrition assessments and nutrition education. She is also a spa coordinator/receptionist at Elle Day Spa.
Renzi also previously worked as a nutrition intern at CHP, where she developed print materials and helped develop the CHP Nutrition Newsletter. At MCLA, she also served as a mentor to other students pursuing nutrition education.
She is a certified yoga instructor who resides in Pittsfield.