Head of film, media group to discuss future of Berkshire productions

Diane Pearlman Photo

Diane Pearlman, executive director of the Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative, will discuss the Berkshire film industry Thursday at an event at Congregation Knesset Israel in Pittsfield. 

PITTSFIELD — Diane Pearlman, the executive director of the Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative, will discuss the Berkshires as a destination for film and media production on Thursday at Knesset Israel.

The free discussion, part of the congregation's "Connecting with Community Series" will run from 10:45 a.m. to noon. A kosher hot lunch will follow.

Lunch is a $3 suggested donation for adults over 60 years of age or $7 for all others. Advance reservations are required for lunch and can be made by calling 413-442-2200 before 9 a.m. on the day of the program.

