Head of film, media group to discuss future of Berkshire productions

PITTSFIELD — Diane Pearlman, the executive director of the Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative, will discuss the Berkshires as a destination for film and media production on Thursday at Knesset Israel.
The free discussion, part of the congregation's "Connecting with Community Series" will run from 10:45 a.m. to noon. A kosher hot lunch will follow.
Lunch is a $3 suggested donation for adults over 60 years of age or $7 for all others. Advance reservations are required for lunch and can be made by calling 413-442-2200 before 9 a.m. on the day of the program.