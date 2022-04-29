BOSTON — The national average price for diesel fuel hit an all-time high of $5.16 per gallon on Friday, breaking the previous mark that had been set on March 10 by 1 cent, according to GasBuddy.
Diesel prices are now $1 higher than gasoline prices, surpassing the previous record of 98 cents difference that was set in November 2008.
Diesel prices in the Northeast are likely to rise above any other region due to the loss of refining capacity from both COVID-induced shutdowns and a 2019 fire at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery. Combined, these issues have caused the loss of nearly half a million barrels in refining capacity.
Both diesel and gasoline prices spiked to record levels in early to mid-March, largely due to Russia’s war on Ukraine and the response via sanctions on Russian energy. The recent resurgence in diesel prices can be attributed to continued escalations in the situation and plunging inventories of oil and refined products, like diesel, along with recovering demand as goods move across the country, much of which is powered by diesel fuel in semi-trucks, trains and ships.