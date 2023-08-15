Different Drummer's Kitchen in Lenox is holding a going-out-of-business sale ... again

LENOX — Different Drummer’s Kitchen Co. is in the midst of a going-out-of-business sale, its second within the past three years at the same location.
Co-owner Andrew Meisberger said he looked for a different location for the kitchenware business within Berkshire County without success and will now close the 374 Pittsfield Road location.
Meisberger said the sale started Wednesday and he was initially anticipating keeping the store open until sometime in September.
“But based on what we have left after this weekend, I think it's going to probably be sometime towards the end of next week,” he said.
Meisberger and his wife, Courtney Meisberger, nearly sold the location on Pittsfield Road to a dental practice in 2020 and planned to close the business then. The property had earlier been eyed for a cannabis dispensary.
The couple then planned to relocate to Wilmington, N.C., but said they found the South’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic chilling.
After the dental business pulled out, the kitchenware business reopened, at first using a curbside model amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Meisberger said he bought fixtures from JCPenney stores in order to reassemble the store, reordered inventory and reopened to the public in June of 2020.
But business has been declining over the years, he said.
Now McGee Automotive Family plans to purchase the building to build car dealerships for Berkshire BMW, Audi and VW in a $14 million project. The construction, set for completion in 2025, will also encompass two vacant houses and several outbuildings on 4 acres.
Raymond and MaryAnn Meisberger, Andrew Meisberger’s parents, bought The Different Drummer, a gift store, in what is now Lenox Commons in the 1980s. The couple first converted it into a housewares business and then into the business now known as Different Drummer’s Kitchen Inc. The Cook's Resource.
Meisberger and his wife, Courtney, took ownership of the business after his mother died in 1997. Raymond Meisberger died on Christmas of 2021.
There was a Different Drummer’s Kitchen in Northampton, which Andrew and Courtney sold to longtime managers eight years ago. The company still has a store in Crossgates Mall in Guilderland, N.Y., which relocated from the Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany, N.Y., in January.
Prior to that relocation, there was a going-out-of-business sale, as well. The Crossgates Mall store will remain open after the Lenox store closes.
“So many former retail stores have now been converted to other things,” Meisberger said. “And they can't just be easily converted back.”
Meisberger noted a changing demographic in Berkshire County, as well.
“Years ago, we had KB Toys, we had GE, we had all the paper mills,” he recalled. “We had upwardly mobile people that were circulating through the Berkshires. And that hasn't been the case for the last 20-plus years. We don't have the critical mass of people that's necessary to come through the doors to make the business viable.”
Meisberger, 59, predicted that the Berkshires will bounce back.
“But I think it may be a half a generation off,” he said. “And I don’t have a half a generation.”