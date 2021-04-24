PITTSFIELD — Jenipher DiNicola has joined Molari Employment and HealthCare Services as an administrative assistant. She will provide support to staff for the company's employment and health care divisions.
DiNicola also will be responsible for prescreening and initial communications with new applicants, carrying out tasks to support day-to-day operations and in-house staff.
DiNicola is returning to Pittsfield after having previously worked as a human resources manager for Premium Waters/Ice River Springs in Allentown, Pa.