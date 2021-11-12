St. Mary’s Elementary School in Lee and St. Stanislaus Kostka Elementary School in Adams are among the 12 elementary schools that have received foundation grant funding from the Diocese of Springfield for 2021-22. St. Mary’s has received $10,000 to replace the school’s phone system, while St. Stanislaus Kostka has been awarded $6,000 for communications and marketing.
The foundation grants are funded by the Future of Hope campaign which was established in 1999 and has raised more than $11 million for Catholic schools. The diocese’s 12 elementary schools received a combined $91,827 in the latest round of funding.