SPRINGFIELD — Brian Kennedy has been named executive director of Springfield Diocesan Cemeteries, which oversees 10 diocesan cemeteries and two mausoleums, and advises and assists on 42 parochial cemeteries throughout the four counties of Western Massachusetts.
Kennedy has served as superintendent of Springfield Cemeteries for the past six years, and began his career as a seasonal employee in 2001. He replaces former executive director Joseph Kostek, who died in May, after a battle with cancer.
As superintendent of cemeteries, Kennedy worked under Kostek’s supervision.