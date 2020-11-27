Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Diocese of Springfield is providing $272,500 in grants for community-based agencies across the four counties of Western Massachusetts.

The money was raised during the 2020 Annual Catholic Appeal, “Our Faith, Our Future.” Money from the Annual Catholic Appeal also supports  diocesan services and ministries.

The Berkshire County recipients include the Lee Food Pantry, which received $2,000, and Residents Encounter Christ Berkshire County, which received $1,000.

To date, donations and pledges to the Annual Catholic Appeal total $2,423,039. The campaign will remain open for online contributions until Dec. 31 at diospringfield.org/aca.

