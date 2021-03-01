PITTSFIELD — The Tech Impact Forum, a collaboration of 1Berkshire, the Berkshire Innovation Center and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, will present “The Digital Economy in Rural America: Closing the Opportunity Gap,” on March 11. The hours for this online discussion are 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Matt Dunne, the founder and executive director at the Center on Rural Innovation, is the presenter. His organization helps communities plan and build broadband networks that will ensure that they can participate in and benefit from the economies of the future.
State Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, will serve as the moderator.
Information: 1berkshire.com.