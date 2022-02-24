SHEFFIELD — Berkshire Mountain Distillers has completed its participation in the Craft Brewers Whiskey Project by releasing three new whiskies distilled from beer in the final round of competition.
The whiskies, Unearthed American Whiskey, Eight Barrell and Two Roads Brewing Worker's Comp Farmhouse Ale Whiskey, were developed by Berkshire Mountain from beer sourced from Long Trail Brewing Co., Chatham Brewing and Two Roads Brewing, respectively. They are the final releases in the project, a six-year collaboration that was led by Berkshire Mountain.
In 2021, the Craft Brewers Whiskey Project was recognized in the U.S. Open Whiskey and Spirits Grand National Championship, where Berkshire Mountain’s Jack’s Abby Smoke & Dagger American Whiskey won a gold medal.
Information: craftbrewerswhiskeyproject.com.