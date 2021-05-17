SHEFFIELD — Berkshire Mountain Distillers has released a second batch of whiskies sourced from popular brewers through its participation in the Craft Brewers Whiskey Project. This five-year collaboration includes the distilling of a dozen different beers from a limited collection of Northeast craft brewers.
The three most recent releases were sourced from Boston Lager by Samuel Adams, Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers’ Smoke & Dagger Black Lager and Imperial Steel Rail Extra Pale Ale from Berkshire Brewing Company.
The first release of whiskies in this series were distilled from beers brewed by Massachusetts Bay Brewing Co., Spencer Brewery and Big Elm Brewing. Later releases will highlight celebrated Brewery Ommegang, Captain Lawrence Brewing, Smuttynose Brewing, Long Trail Brewing Company, Two Roads Brewing and Chatham Brewing. Information: craftbrewerswhiskeyproject.com.