SHEFFIELD — Berkshire Mountain Distillers has released three new whiskies associated with the distillery’s participation in the Craft Brewers Whiskey Project, a six-year collaboration led by Berkshire Mountain Distillers. The new whiskies were sourced from Smuttynose Brewing, Brewery Ommegang and Captain Lawrence Brewing.
In July, the Craft Brewers Whiskey Project was cited in the 2021 U.S. Open Whiskey & Spirits Championship, where Berkshire Mountain Distillers' Jack’s Abby Smoke & Dagger American Whiskey won a gold medal.
The success of this project has prompted Berkshire Mountain Distillers to distill another round of whiskies from well-known brewers including Big Elm Brewing, Two Roads Brewing and Night Shift Brewing.
The whiskies are sold in Berkshire Mountain Distillers' tasting room at 356 S. Main St. in Sheffield, and are available in select stores.