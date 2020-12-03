NORTH ADAMS — The documentary film, “Museum Town”, directed by former Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Arts’ Director of Development Jennifer Trainer Thompson, will be released by Kino Lorber via Kino Marquee in virtual cinemas across the country on Dec. 18. The film was originally scheduled to be released Dec. 4.
The film tells the story of Mass MoCA, the small city of North Adams that it calls home, and the risk, hope and power of art to transform a desolate post-industrial city. In 2017, Mass MoCA became the largest contemporary art museum in the world. The film is narrated by Academy Award winning actress Meryl Streep.