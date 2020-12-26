NORTH ADAMS — Attorneys Chris S. Dodig and Brigid Hennessey of the Berkshire County law firm Donovan O’Connor & Dodig LLP again have been recognized by Super Lawyers in Massachusetts. Dodig was recognized for his handling of medical malpractice cases, while Hennessey has been honored for her work in family law.
Super Lawyers recognizes outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selection process includes independent research, peer nomination and peer evaluations. Each year, the Super Lawyers list recognizes no more than 5 percent of the attorneys in each state.