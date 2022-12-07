<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Dolphin Studio Calendar earns top ranking on lifestyle website The Spruce

The Dolphin Studio Caldendar

Kerry Willig, left, and Johnny Ringer Jr. screen-print thousands sheets of paper in 2020 for the annual wall calendar made by The Dolphin Studio in Becket.

BECKET —The 2023 Dolphin Studio Calendar, made by Dolphin Studios in Becket, has been selected as one of the 9 Best Wall Calendars for 2023 by TheSpruce.com.

A family-run hand screen printing company run by sisters Crispina ffrench and Sophia Hughes, The Dolphin Studio has been making its hand-printed 12-inch-by-24 inch calendar annually since 1970.

"Each gorgeous monthly image is personally designed by a member of the ffrench family, and no two years' calendars are alike," the review states. It also gave the company props for sustainability, noting its use of water-based inks on recycled paper, and plastic-free packaging.

The Spruce is a lifestyle brand whose family of websites covers home decor, home repair, recipes, cooking techniques, pets and crafts. It is one of the top 3 largest lifestyle properties online, according to comScore, a leading Internet measurement company.

