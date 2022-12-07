BECKET —The 2023 Dolphin Studio Calendar, made by Dolphin Studios in Becket, has been selected as one of the 9 Best Wall Calendars for 2023 by TheSpruce.com.
A family-run hand screen printing company run by sisters Crispina ffrench and Sophia Hughes, The Dolphin Studio has been making its hand-printed 12-inch-by-24 inch calendar annually since 1970.
"Each gorgeous monthly image is personally designed by a member of the ffrench family, and no two years' calendars are alike," the review states. It also gave the company props for sustainability, noting its use of water-based inks on recycled paper, and plastic-free packaging.
The Spruce is a lifestyle brand whose family of websites covers home decor, home repair, recipes, cooking techniques, pets and crafts. It is one of the top 3 largest lifestyle properties online, according to comScore, a leading Internet measurement company.