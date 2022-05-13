Donahue joins Berkshire Bank

PITTSFIELD — David Donahue has been named senior vice president of Berkshire Bank’s private banking team.
In this role, Donahue will work with the private banking team to work with high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients.
Donahue has over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. He previously worked as a wealth adviser and as a corporate banking relationship manager with Boston Private.
A resident of East Walpole, Donahue holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Bentley University and an MBA from Bridgewater State University.