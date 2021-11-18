Donnybrook is up for sale, but will continue with 'business as usual'

LANESBOROUGH — The family that built Donnybrook Country Club on Williamstown Road has put the nine-hole public golf course on the market, but it is marketing the property as a residential "executive retreat" that contains a private golf course.
The entire 161-acre parcel, which includes two houses, four historic barns, two private ponds suitable for swimming and enough room for "a potential helipad on site," according to the listing, is being offered for $4.9 million by Berkshire Business Properties.
Andy Kelly, the listing agent, is a member of the Kelly family that built Donnybrook on the site of a former farm in 2008. His brother, Matt, is Donnybrook's general manager. Their father, James W. Kelly, who helped create the former Brodie Mountain Ski Resort in the mid-1960s, helped build and design the course after the ski area closed for good in 2007.
Donnybrook closed for the season Nov. 10. But, in a telephone interview, Andy Kelly said he believes that marketing the course as an executive retreat is the best and highest use for the property.
"I'm a Williams College graduate, Class of 1980," Andy Kelly said. "I know a lot of my friends and classmates would love to move back to the Berkshires. A lot of them have made a lot of money, and I think this is a place that they'd like to have."
"[Andy] thought there might be a niche" for an executive retreat-style property in the Berkshires, Matt said.
In addition to the golf course, Donnybrook also features a large marble stone farmhouse built in 1780. It serves as the course's clubhouse, but before that, it was the Kelly family's residence for more than 20 years before the course was constructed 13 years ago.
The Kelly brothers said the family isn't locked in to selling the property as a private residence, and would consider someone who wanted it to remain as a public golf course.
"If someone wants to buy it, they can do whatever they want with it," Andy Kelly said.
The Kellys are in no hurry to sell. On a post on Donnybrook's website, it states that the sales process "could be a prolonged affair," and the family is making plans for the 2022 golf season by organizing leagues, tournaments and outings.
"Right now, we'll continue with business as usual at Donnybrook," Matt Kelly said. "It could be a number of years before this happens. We're prepared to hang in there. ... We expect to be there next year."
James Kelly, who also ran a lumber company, purchased the property — it is a short distance from the ski area — in the 1970s, when it was known as Chadwick Farms. He renamed it Donnybrook Farm in honor of his Irish heritage. The elder Kelly helped spruce up the course by building several stone walls along the 3,338-yard layout.
Matt Kelly said his father decided to build the golf course after the family divested its interest in the ski area in the late 1990s.
"After Brodie was sold in 1999 to Jiminy Peak, my father said he was looking forward to retiring permanently," Matt Kelly said. "But, after 23 weeks, he said he couldn't stand it and wanted something new."
Matt Kelly said the property is being put on the market because of his father's age — James Kelly will be 87 by the 2022 golf season — and Matt's desire to work outside the family.
"I've been working for my father and the family business since 1972," Matt Kelly said. "I'll be 65. I'm probably looking to retire from the golf business and from the family business and do something on my own while I've got some time left."
Matt spent 20 years working for his father as the general manager at Brodie Mountain before taking on similar responsibilities at Donnybrook.
"He ends up building things, and I always end up running them," Matt Kelly said.
The farmhouse/clubhouse contains 5,878 square feet, according to the listing. The property also includes a six-bay carriage barn with a second floor suitable for offices or studios, and 11 garage spaces. The entire property has room for 12 bedrooms.
A 184-acre parcel located across Williamstown Road from the course also is available for purchase.
Two Berkshire County golf courses, Skyline Country Club in Lanesborough and Pontoosuc Lake Country Club in Pittsfield, have been sold since 2020. But, unlike Donnybrook, both courses were struggling financially before they were sold. The Kelly family's decision to put Donnybrook on the market is unrelated to what led to those transactions, Matt Kelly said.
The golf industry was struggling before COVID-19 hit, but the coronavirus pandemic has changed that dynamic.
"COVID has been a boon for golf," Matt Kelly said. "Before, probably 200 courses per year were closing in the U.S. But, during COVID, people were isolated and golf was one of the things that people could do when they wanted to go out and do something. It just took off. The courses that were flagging perked up again."
According to Matt Kelly, Donnybrook had one of its best years ever in 2021. The club has about 55 members, but Matt Kelly said the majority of its business comes from tourists who stay at the three lodging establishments around nearby Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in Hancock.
"Most of them golf at Donnybrook," Kelly said.