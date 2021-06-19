BECKET — Shannon Donovan-Monti, of Becket, recently received The Bette Bussel Distinguished Service Award from the American Camp Association for her work at Chimney Corners Camp in Becket.
The award is the highest honor regularly given by ACA New England. It is awarded to an individual who has given outstanding leadership and service to ACA New England for at least 12 years.
The American Camp Association New England is a nonprofit organization devoted to accrediting and advising camps throughout the region.