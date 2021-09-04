NORTH ADAMS — Lisa Donovan, professor of arts management at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, has been selected to receive the 2021 Irene Buck Service to Arts Education Award by ArtsLearning, a state advocacy agency for arts education.
The award honors an individual for distinguished and prolonged service as an advocate for arts education. The recipient exemplifies commitment and service to, and support of, the arts and arts-education communities. It was named to honor Irene Buck, president of the Massachusetts Alliance for Arts Education for many years and who was the award's first recipient, in 1998.
Donovan has broad experience working as an arts educator and administrator in a variety of organizations, including Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival; Berkshire Opera Company; Barrington Stage Company; the University of Massachusetts’ Department of Theater; Boston University's School of Theatre and School of Visual Arts; and Tanglewood Institute.
She also has served as executive director of the Massachusetts Alliance for Arts Education.