Dorisanne Wonsor joins Southwest Vermont Regional Cancer Center as physician assistant

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Dorisanne Wonsor has joined Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians as a physician assistant.
The cancer center is a department of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, which is part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care.
Wonsor most recently served as an inpatient physician assistant at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Brigham & Women’s Cancer Center in Boston, where she also served as both a senior research data specialist and as a new patient coordinator in the past.
She received her master’s degree in physician assistant studies from MCPHS University in Worcester, and her bachelor’s degree in chemistry from College of the Holy Cross.
She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.