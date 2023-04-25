Dottie's Coffee Lounge is expanding into the former Mission Restaurant, creating a new dinner spot Dorothy's

PITTSFIELD — A next-door expansion of Dottie's Coffee Lounge will include additions to the menu, including light dinner and alcoholic beverages.

The Pittsfield Licensing Board on Monday approved Dottie's, 444 North St., for an alteration of premise and a transfer of the Mission Restaurant's liquor license. Those actions will allow alcohol at both the existing location and the former Mission space, 438 North St.

Jessica Rufo, owner of the coffee lounge, said the Mission expansion will be known as Dorothy’s and will start out with light dinner service tentatively planned from 2 to 8 p.m. The coffee shop now is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dorothy's is expected to be the sign on the Mission storefront, and will pick up where Dottie's leaves off in terms of hours or operation.

Dottie’s has been testing out dinner menus with after-hours events over the past few months, and Rufo said she hopes to develop a larger menu.

“We want to grow into a full dinner thing eventually,” she added.

Rufo said that the two spaces will be connected by the opening of a preexisting passageway behind a staircase that leads up to the apartments above. The combined restaurants are expected to have a capacity of 106 seats, plus seating outside. The apartments are not included in the Dottie's or Mission space.

Rufo said Dottie’s purchased the space in early March, and plans to begin operating with the dinner options once details are completed with the license. The kitchen at Mission will accommodate the newly expanded menu.

Richard Stockwell, vice chair of the Licensing Board, advised Rufo that the cafe would need to set firm hours for entertainment so the apartment tenants will know what to expect. Rufo will need to appear at the next Licensing Board meeting in May to have the entertainment hours and new operating hours approved.

For the past decade, Dottie’s has hosted Domingo Brunch on Sundays, bringing jazz musicians to the space.

Building Commissioner Jeffrey Clemons said that Dottie’s will need a certificate of inspection as a result of acquiring the liquor license and increasing the capacity.

Attorney Michael Hashim provided background information, including the fact that Rufo has served alcohol before with a seasonal license, so she is familiar with the regulations.