BENNINGTON, Vt. — Regina Downer and Parker Rice have joined the Southwestern Vermont Health Care Foundation Northshire Regional Advisory Board.
Downer, a registered nurse, holds a master’s degree in maternal-child health from Boston University and a certification as a pediatric nurse practitioner from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.
The Weston Vt., resident works for the My Community Nurse Project, a nonprofit agency providing home visits, wellness/safety checks and advocacy at no charge to seniors residing in six mountain towns.
Rice is a lifelong resident of the Northshire and co-owner of Equipe Sport, an outdoor sport store, which has four locations in southern Vermont. Rice graduated from Hobart and William Smith College. He lives in Manchester Center, Vt., and has served on numerous civic boards, including the Stratton Foundation.