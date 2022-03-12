Downie, Wingo join land trust board

GREAT BARRINGTON — Sarah Downie and Regi Wingo have joined the Berkshire Community Land Trust’s board of trustees.
Downie, a partner in the law firm of Weil Gotshal & Manges of New York City, joins the board as professional representative. She concentrates her practice on pension and other employee benefit matters. She has served as chair of the New York City Bar Association’s Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation Committee.
A dual citizen of Canada and the United States, Downie moved to New York in 1999 after completing her legal education in Canada. She moved to the Berkshires with her partner in 2021.
Wingo, a Berkshire County native, joins the board as a community representative. He is the prevention team leader and outreach educator at the Elizabeth Freeman Center. He began working with at-risk youth in 1999 as a founding member of the Railroad Street Youth Project in Great Barrington, where he developed and supervised the Urban Hieroglyphics art program. In 2010 he joined the Elizabeth Freeman Center as Team Leader for its Berkshire Violence Protection Program and has worked in over 14 Berkshire County middle and high schools and colleges.
A well-known community artist, Wingo recently joined an intentional community in Alford that is looking to focus on food sovereignty and agroforestry.