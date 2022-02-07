Indoor golf facility Downswings Indoor Golf Center is moving to a new location in Dalton

DALTON — James Underdown found a unique way to move his indoor golf facility to a new location. Instead of renting another space, he bought his own building.
Underdown recently purchased a small commercial building at 813 Dalton Division Road for $312,500, which is where he plans to move Downswings Indoor Golf Center from Pittsfield, along with three smaller businesses. The new acquisition, owned by Downswing's Dalton Division LLC, will also serve as the home of Shire Donuts' new store in Dalton, which is expected to open in March.
Built in 1969, the building once housed Berkshire Organics and Burgner's Market, and more recently Rip City Academy and Stacie's Corner Cafe. Rip City, a baseball/softball training facility, moved to a larger facility on Hubbard Avenue in Pittsfield in November, and Stacie's closed.
Downswings and two small businesses that Underdown also operates will be housed where Rip City used to be, while Shire Donuts will occupy the former Stacie's space. A fourth small business, Tick and Mosquito Control of Western Massachusetts, which is owned by a friend of Underdown's, will be located in a one-bay garage at the rear of the 2.3 acre site.
Underdown has been renting space on Lyman Street in Pittsfield since he opened Downswings in 2014. He also owns the Lawn Doctor of Berkshire County and sells golf apparel and equipment on eBay. He liked the location of the new site.
"I live right around the corner," Underdown said. "I'll probably walk to work somedays.
"For me, I'd been in that building a few times, so I knew that I could put all four businesses in that one side of the building instead of having to pay rent," he said.
Underdown expects to begin renovating the space shortly, and plans to have everything situated by this summer, but he said Downswings probably won't open in its new location until after Thanksgiving. Downswings is a seasonal business, open from November to April, and Underdown plans to remain on Lyman Street until the spring when the outdoor golf season resumes.
In his current location, Underdown operates three indoor golf simulators at Downswings, and has a large selection of golf-related items for sale. The former head pro at Wahconah Country Club in Dalton, Underdown also holds golf lessons for beginners and children at Downswings, and repairs golf equipment.
"A lot of the things I'm doing are a fun activity for people who don't ski or don't bowl, want to stay on their game and stay sharp," he said.
Rip City opened in 2019. Co-owner Kevin Donati, a former standout Pittsfield High School baseball player who attended the University of Albany on a Division 1 baseball scholarship, said Rip City's new home at 290 Hubbard Avenue, across from the Downing Industrial Park, contains some 13,000 square feet, making it four times larger than his previous location.
"We kind of just outgrew our last space," Donati said. "Our last space was about 3,000 square feet."
Rip City now has six batting cages instead of two, a 3,000 square foot weight room and a "massive" pitching facility, Donati said.
He plans to continue to make Rip City available for small private workouts and team training, but said the bigger space will allow him to pursue other options like camps, clinics and leagues.