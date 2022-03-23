Downtown Pittsfield Inc. names Rebecca Brien as new managing director

PITTSFIELD — Rebecca Brien has officially been named managing director of Downtown Pittsfield Inc., replacing Cheryl Mirer, who left the position in February.
Brien, who most recently served as director of sales and marketing at the Hilton Garden Inn in Pittsfield, will work with DPI's board of directors to tackle issues that include public safety, quality of life, increasing the amount of foot traffic in downtown Pittsfield, decreasing vacant storefronts, and promoting equity, diversity and inclusion.
“Rebecca is joining Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. at an exciting time as we are starting many new initiatives that will have a transformative impact on our downtown," said Branden Huldeen, DPI's board president. "Rebecca's years of experience coupled with her passion and knowledge of Pittsfield will drive the organization forward.”
Founded in 1983, DPI is a nonprofit organization that advocates for downtown Pittsfield. It works in partnership with various departments in the city of Pittsfield on streetscape projects, parking improvements and marketing initiatives.
A native of Richmond who lives in Pittsfield, Brien attended local schools and studied hotel restaurant management and culinary arts at Berkshire Community College. Her career in the hospitality field has included key positions at the former Cranwell Resort, Spa and Golf Club and Canyon Ranch. She has also worked for the former Country Curtains and KB Toys, managing inventory, analyzing sales and maximizing revenue.
Brien also sits on the boards of the Pediatric Development Center and the Pittsfield Parade Committee, is a member of the Berkshire Business and Professional Women business group and is a 2019 graduate of the Berkshire Leadership Program.