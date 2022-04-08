PITTSFIELD — Downtown Pittsfield Inc. has scheduled its annual Downtown Pittsfield Cleanup from 1 to 4 p.m. on May 13. The rain date is May 20.
Downtown cleanups are good-natured competitions between companies and individuals that support DPI’s Quality of Life Committee’s mission to keep downtown clean, safe, and friendly.
The cleanup area includes North and South streets and all side streets between East and West Housatonic streets and Berkshire Medical Center.
Individuals, small groups, and corporate teams are all welcome to participate. Clean up tools are not provided. More information is available upon registration. The registration deadline is April 25.
Register for the event: https://forms.gle/pmxrj1NM2vGdVDhW7. For more information: https://downtownpittsfield.com/event/downtown-pittsfield-cleanup, 413-443-6501.