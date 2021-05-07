PITTSFIELD — Due to technical issues on Thursday, Downtown Pittsfield Inc. was unable to hold its annual meeting, and the meeting has now been rescheduled for May 13. The meeting will take place on Zoom at noon.
The election of corporators and directors will take place. Speakers will include Pittsfield Mayor Linda M. Tyer, Samir Abdallah of Hot Harry’s Fresh Burritos, Auric Enchill of Elegant Stitches and Jessica Vecchia of Roots Rising and the Pittsfield Farmers Market. Advance registration is available at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_M5N3rcbKR_25Qwn7Ussc6Q.